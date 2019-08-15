Memphis Marshal Jeremy Head presented a trio of budget proposals to the Memphis Board of Aldermen at the August 1st city council meeting related to upgrading equipment for his force.
Head presented quotes on six separate body camera providers that would provide four units for the MPD. The systems would record audio and video related to officer interactions with the public for evidentiary purposes.
Providers included Axon, Pro-Vision, Reveal, Watch Guard, Wolcom Halo and Motorola and ranged in price from between $10,000 to $30,000 for five-year contracts that involved data storage and chain of evidence systems.
Head also presented a price quote from the city’s current taser provider, Axon Enterprises of Scottsdale, AZ, to replace the department’s three units at a cost of $7,618.30 over a five year agreement.
Finally Head presented a proposal from IDS Applications, Inc. for new Lawman Records Management software to streamline the department’s recording keeping of report filing at a cost of $3,000 a year.
The council took all three issues under advisement in preparation for budget meetings later this month to finalize the new fiscal year budget that will begin in September.
Head also presented the council with a summary of MPD activity during the month of July, reporting 43 total calls for service including three peace disturbances, four thefts or burglaries, one trespass and two motor vehicle accidents. officers responded to nine calls related to suspicious activities and made four assists to other agencies while also handling four animal calls and performing the well-being checks.
The department responded to three domestic disturbances and made two peace keeping responses for extra security. Officers made eight traffic stops resulting in two citations.
One comment
Looks like the new Marshall in Memphis is
taking charge and protecting the people of your community.
The new body cameras for the police department will end any questions about
what is fact and what has been manipulated
or should i say….Back up all interactions with the public with reliable and honest information.
Taxpayers should welcome the Marshall’s requests…
No more extended stays for innocent people that have to fight the system because of public officials recollection of facts pertaining to any arrest.
If I am correct…
An estimated12 thousand dollars for one innocent man that spent just over a year behind bars in Memphis due to scheduling problems…paperwork being displaced or incorrect…and continuance after continuance being filed for reasons that could not really be explained that would make sense to anyone that sat in on one court date for his case. I could go on…
Who pays that 12 thousand dollars when a Not Guilty verdict is read?
I believe I know that answer…
If I paid taxes in Scotland County
I would be asking why did this case take so long to go to trial and why am i responsible for paying that cost?
But who am I?
I guess. . as one comment was made in 2018 in a published article.
Why fix it? If it isn’t broken…
I could be wrong about who ends up paying the jail stay bill….Please correct me if I am misinformed.
I know this will be deleted as soon as it is read…
But Everyone has a right to speak….
Marshall Jeremy Head
wow just wow….
Change is good
Hope your requests become reality …What a powerful statement of your commitment to this community.
