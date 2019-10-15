KIRKSVILLE, MO — Memphis native Emily (Kiddoo) Kelchen will be honored at Truman State University during Homecoming Weekend, October 18-19.

Kelchen and her husband Robert are being recognized as Truman’s Young Alumni of the Year. As students, they spent countless hours together serving in Student Government – Emily as the student representative to the Board of Governors and Robert as the lead author of the student vision document.

After graduation, Emily (’08) and Robert (’07) both attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where Emily pursued a law degree and Robert a doctorate in education policy.

Today, they live in New Jersey where Emily founded a government affairs and marketing company that focuses on helping fellow attorneys attract new clients and lobby policymakers. Robert works as an associate professor of higher education at Seton Hall University. He is a nationally known expert in the areas of higher education finance, accountability and college affordability.

The couple has continued to actively support the University by hosting events for the New York-New Jersey alumni chapter. In their free time, they enjoy traveling around the Northeast, rehabbing their 1861 Victorian home and streaming St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.

The Kelchens will be formally recognized at the Bulldog Forever Celebration Banquet taking place at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Student Union Building. Tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for children, and can be purchased online at alumnistore.truman.edu/product/2019banquet or at the door. The Kelchens will also be introduced during halftime of the Truman football game, which starts at 2 p.m. October 19.