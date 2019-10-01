Three Memphis residents were injured Saturday evening when the vehicle they were traveling in hydroplaned on the wet roadway.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Christopher M. Kissell, 33 of Memphis was southbound on Route A four miles south of Arbela when the 2003 Chevrolet 2500 he was driving hydroplaned and then went off the left side of the roadway before overturning and striking a fence.

Kissell and two passengers in the truck, a one-year-old juvenile and Terrell L. Summer, 25, all of Memphis, all sustained minor injuries in the crash. They were all transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by the Gorin Fire Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Ambulance and area first responders.

The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.