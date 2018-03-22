On January 31st at two in the morning a fifteen person team headed out from Memphis with t-shirts, medical supplies and various other supplies and gifts to catch an early morning flight with the final destination being a cluster of small rural communities along the western border of El Salvador. This is not the first time a team has gone out from the Memphis First Baptist Church to minister in these communities. In fact, this is the eighth annual trip to El Salvador made by the mission team with the focus of encouraging the congregations and strengthening ministries within their communities. The four rural churches that are the focus of mission are within ten kilometers of each other and are related to one another through their origin. Members from the church in El Amatón planted the churches in the other three communities of El Coco, El Tanque and San Isidro; and the four churches, now nearly one hundred years later, still enjoy close relationships with one another. El Salvador is the second poorest nation in the western hemisphere, second only to the island nation of Haiti and the poverty is apparent in these small rural communities where many of the people work at harvesting sugar cane and coffee beans in addition to farming small family plots of corn and beans for food. The mission team makes it a priority each year to bring down necessities such as shoes, clothing, fabric and sewing machines, medical supplies, hygiene items, teaching supplies and Bibles to the churches for the needs of the people in their communities. The First Baptist Church of Memphis would like to thank and ask God’s blessing upon all those in our community who have been a part of this mission trip by generously providing these items to the Church for the sake of this mission. This year over seven-hundred t-shirts were collected from the community with the help of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes who hosted a t-shirt drive in the elementary school. A large duffel bag of t-shirts was able to be given to each of the churches for distribution in their communities. Once again, thanks to all those who donated t-shirts for this cause.

In addition to serving physical needs through the churches, the team also ministered spiritually in the communities, being given the opportunity to share the gospel message with over six-hundred children in both the churches and in the public schools. This year’s team was unique in that there was a group of seven youth who played a major role in ministering to the children and youth in the schools and churches. The students worked through translators, but also much was communicated through smiles, laughter and playing games. It’s amazing how much fellowship there can be with so few words. In the evenings the mission team participated in worship services through singing, sharing testimonies and preaching. The team also spent time with the host church, the First Baptist Church of Chalchuapa, which also houses a Christian school at its location. The primary school currently has over three-hundred children in attendance and continues to grow each year. It is ranked second for quality of education among primary schools throughout the city of Chalchuapa, a city of well over 100,000 people. The Memphis Church has been able to be a part of the ministry by providing scholarships to children in need. Anyone interested in learning more about the scholarship program should call the Church office (660) 465-2060. Pastor Otoniel Calderon of the First Baptist Church of Chalchuapa will be sharing about the school and the future of this ministry at the Baptist Church in Memphis on April 8th at 6:00 p.m.. All those interested are welcome to attend.