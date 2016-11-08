A Memphis man was killed in a head-on collision on a county road in rural Scotland County on Saturday, November 5th.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, James H. Martin, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at 12:10 p.m. on County Road 213, seven miles southeast of Memphis.

Martin was westbound in a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup when he met an eastbound 2004 Dodge Ram driven by Kelvin D. Diller, 16, of Rutledge. The two trucks met at the crest of a hill and collided head on.

Scotland County Coroner Dr. Jeff Davis pronounced Martin deceased at the scene at 12:45 p.m. His body was transported to Memphis Funeral Home.

Diller was not injured in the accident. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Police Department, Scotland County Ambulance, and Scotland County Fire Department.