A Memphis man was killed Friday morning in a fiery crash west of Memphis on Highway 136.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kevin A. Goosey, 56, died in the crash when the vehicle he was driving crossed the center line and struck a cement truck four miles west of Memphis at 6:39 a.m.

Goosey was eastbound on Highway 136 in a 1986 Nissan truck when the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck a westbound 2019 Peterbilt. Both vehicles travelled off the right side of the roadway into the ditch where the truck burst into flames.

The driver of the cement truck, James G. Siver, 54, of Memphis, suffered minor injuries and was transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

Goosey was pronounced deceased by Dr. Jeff Davis at 7:30 a.m. at Scotland County Memorial Hospital.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland County Fire Department, Scotland County Ambulance and first responders.

Highway 136 was closed for approximately four hours following the accident.

Both vehicles sustained total damage in the crash and were removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.