A Memphis man sustained minor injuries in a crash with a farm tractor on Sunday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. in Scotland County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mark Mattingly, 66, of Memphis, was westbound on Highway 136 five miles east of Memphis in a 2004 Chevrolet pickup. Mattingly attempted to pass a westbound 1993 John Deere tractor driven by Kelvin B. Rockhold when the tractor made a left hand turn, striking the front of Mattingly’s pickup, resulting in both vehicles running off the road.

Mattingly suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Rockhold was not injured.

Mattingly’s vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis. The tractor sustained minor damage.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Scotland County Ambulance service.