Slick road conditions Monday afternoon were blamed for a two vehicle accident that left four northeast Missouri residents injured, including a Memphis man.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michael L. Steeples, 58, of Memphis was southbound on Highway 63 1.3 miles north of Kirksville when the 2004 Ford Ranger he was driving slid into the path of a northbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and struck it head on.

Steeples and a passenger in his vehicle, Edwin D. Hogarth, 60, of Queen City, both suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 57-year-old Robert J. Whitson of St. Louis, suffered serious injuries in the crash. His son, Ashley D. Whitson, 38, who was a passenger in the vehicle, also suffered moderate injuries. All four men were transported by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The crash occurred at 12:20 p.m. on November 12th. The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Kirksville Fire Department and Adair County First Responders.

Both vehicles sustained total damage in the crash and were removed from the scene by Byers Towing and Kirksville Auto Works.