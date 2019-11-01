A Memphis man is facing a felony drug charge following a traffic stop in Scotland County on Sunday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joshawa G. Hines, 35, was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance – Suboxone.

The arrest occurred at 10:40 p.m. on October 27th.

Hines was also ticketed for failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance.