A Memphis man is facing felony charges after his arrest last week for allegedly striking a Memphis Police Officer.

According to court documents, Jeffrey L. Cline, 39, has been charged with the class B felony of assault of a law enforcement officer and one count of class D felony resisting arrest following an incident on the evening of October 6th.

A Memphis Police Officer was dispatched to a report of a possible break-in at a Memphis residence. Court documents indicated that Cline was allegedly trying to gain entrance to the home of his ex-wife.

The officer reportedly attempted to detain Cline for questioning, when he indicated that Cline attempted to leave the scene in an ATV vehicle and allegedly ran over the officer’s feet and lower legs. The court documents indicate that the officer’s continued efforts to detain Cline were met with additional resistance, ultimately resulting with Cline allegedly punching the officer in the head.

Ultimately the officer was able to remove the suspect from the vehicle and gain enough physical control over him to call for back-up, which upon arrival helped to hand cuff Cline and take him into custody.

An arrest warrant was issued by the 1st District Circuit Court on October 7th with a $75,000 cash only bond.

Judge Karl DeMarce recused himself from the case, which has now been assigned to Judge Rick Roberts.

Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer is a Class B Felony in Missouri for the first offense, and is punishable by five to 15 years in prison and can require a mandatory jail sentence. Class D felonies are punishable by imprisonment up to four years and a fine of up to $5,000.

The charges for which the above individual was arrested are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.