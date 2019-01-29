A Memphis man is behind bars facing felony theft charges after he allegedly stole a firearm from a Memphis residence.

According to the Memphis Police Department Mark Pender, 30, was arrested on January 16th after he was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

According to court documents, Pender allegedly stole a .22 handgun from a private residence in Memphis on January 14th.

Prosecuting Attorney April Wilson has charged Pender with the class D felony of stealing of a firearm as well as the class A misdemeanor of defacing a firearm, for allegedly filing off the stolen gun’s serial number.

He is being held in the Scotland County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond. A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 6th in front of Judge Kim Nicoli.

At the time of the crime, Pender was out on a personal recognizance bond, after being arrested earlier in the month in Clark County on a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license, a 3rd and subsequent offense. He was also facing felony charges in Clark County stemming from a September 2018 arrest for DWI, which made him a persistent offender, a class E felony.

On January 22, the court approved a motion to revoke that bond in the Clark County case. His Scotland County DWI charges had been bound over to the associate court at a January 8th hearing.