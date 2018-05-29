A Memphis man was hurt in an early morning motorcycle crash in rural Scotland County on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert A. Tinkle, 35, was eastbound on Route CC, one mile east of Route B at 5:10 a.m. when the 2006 Harley Davidson he was riding struck a deer in the roadway. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and ejected Tinkle.

Tinkle suffered moderate injuries in the crash. He was transported by Scotland County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The motorcycle sustained extensive damage in the accident and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the ambulance service and First Responders.