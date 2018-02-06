Twenty-eight teams were in attendance at the 27th Annual SPRINT Quiz Bowl event held January 20th in Memphis. There were 14 teams in Division I which is comprised of fifth and sixth graders and 14 teams in Division II which is comprised of seventh and eighth graders. Nine area schools competed in the tourney. Those nine were Brashear, Kirksville Middle School, Highland, North Shelby, Knox County, Palmyra, Scotland County, Monroe City, and Schuyler County.

Round robin tourney play began at 9:00 a.m. with each team playing three/four times in their respective division. The top eight teams from each division advance to the afternoon rounds. The afternoon bracket consists of a single elimination game, a semi-final game, and a final game.

Scotland County placed in both divisions to be eligible to play in the afternoon bracket games. The Scotland County Division One team members were: Scotland Co. A team: Beau Triplett, Clarence Koser and Hugh Baker. There was also a Scotland County B team that did not advance to afternoon rounds and those students were: Emma Gist, Brenna Phillips, and Owen Brown. Division II-Scotland County Team members were: Corbyn Spurgeon, Corbin Kirchner, Zac Behrens, and Haylee McMinn.

The final results were as follows: Division I (5/6th Graders) – First Place: North Shelby B; Second Place: Highland A; Third Place: North Shelby A; Fourth Place: Scotland Co. A

Division II (7/8th Graders) – First Place: Palmyra A; Second Place: Scotland County; Third Place: Brashear; Fourth Place: N. Shelby

The SPRINT Students and FBLA Chapter students here at Scotland County R-1 co-sponsor a food stand during the event. Many students, teachers and community members serve as classroom workers. The SPRINT Tourney truly is a community event.

Ms. Denice Blaine, SPRINT Advisor, and Mrs. Jenna Ward, FBLA Sponsor, appreciate all the volunteers and people who help make this tournament a success. We also congratulate the quiz bowls players on their successes in this endeavor.