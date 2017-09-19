The Class of 1957 of Memphis High School had their 60th class reunion luncheon at noon on September 16, 2017 at the Scotland County Fitness Center in Memphis, MO.

The delicious meal was catered by Elaine Forrester and served by Elaine and other members of the Rutledge School Restoration Committee.

Those attending to enjoy the food, fellowship and reminiscing were class members: L-R-1st Row: Nelda (Rudy) Billups, Mary Lou (McGee) Myers, Sharon (McPherson) Miller, Sterling Forrester, Stanley Myers, and Dale Ruth.

L-R-2nd Row: Golda (Woods) Seybold, Marilyn (Newland) Blessing, Kay (Daggs) Eggleston, Luzonne Darr, Lucille Campbell, Charlotte (Huston) Rylander, Darlene (Anderson) Woods, and Richard Roberts.

L-R-3rd Row: Verna (Alexander) Weilbrenner, Richard Adams, Don McVay, Elwayne Harris, Charlotte (Tague) Payne, Wayne Martin, and Minor Tuck.

Others attending were David Miller, Elaine Forrester, Beverly Myers, Barb Ruth, Junior Blessing, Lowell Woods, Kathy Roberts, LaVern Weilbrenner, Joanne Adams, and Shirley Harris.