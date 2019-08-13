Memphis FFA Trap Team Co-Captains, Seniors Brock Aylward and Parker Triplett are pictured with coaches Dave Koch and Waltedda Blessing (FFA Advisor). Pictured (L to R) are Koch, Aylward, Triplett and Blessing.

The Memphis FFA Trap Team had tryouts last week at the Lake Show-Me Shooting Range. Four nights of tryouts were held. Shooters could shoot two rounds of 25 each night for a total of 8 rounds and the shooters’ two lowest rounds were dropped for the shooters’ final scores at the end of the four nights.

A total of 22 FFA students tried out for 19 positions. Along with a Boys A Team and a Boys B Team, there is a Girls Team. Seniors Brock Aylward and Parker Triplett were selected by their peers to be leaders as the team’s co-captains. The A Team members are: Eli Kigar, Brock Aylward, Aden Aldridge, Kale Creek and Hayden Long. B Team members are: Dylan Mohr, Parker Triplett, Magnum Talbert, Will Montgomery and Alex Long. Alternate Shooters are Aaron McDaniel, Hunter Cook and Kadon Chabert. Girls team members are: Katie Campbell, Kalissa Thomas, Shelby Troutman, Elsie Kigar, Kilee Bradley-Robinson and alternate, Avery Shultz.

One tradition that the team always does is the “shoot a hat” of the member that shoots a perfect 25/25. That tradition was shared by two members of the trap team when freshman Aden Aldridge shot a perfect 25/25 and Sophomore Eli Kigar shot four rounds at 25/25 of which he had a 50/50 run. Additionally, Senior Brock Aylward shot a perfect 25/25 round.

The trap team will be in their first competition of the season on September 7th when teams from around the northern half of Missouri participate in both the Schuyler County Tournament and the Scotland County Tournament that day.