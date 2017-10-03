The Memphis FFA Trap Team claimed top honors at the Area Shoot in Macon on September 26th, besting the complete field of 40 teams.

Ten members of the Memphis FFA trap shoot program traveled to Macon for the Area Competition, where all 10 shooters compete for each team, with the top five scores representing the final team score.

Connor Payne shot a 25/25 round for the Memphis team and qualified for the shoot off. Payne finished with the second highest individual score at the meet, earning him some airtime on KTVO, along with teammate Harley Saulmon with post-shoot interviews by the Kirksville television station.

Payne had to fire two additional rounds in the shootout to determine the top individual score for the more than 200 participants.

There were 20 schools that participated in Area Contest, and each sent two teams.

The five members whose scores were taken at Area Contestants will now advance on to districts for competition. Those members were Connor Payne 25/25, Luke Triplett 24/25, Jared Dunn 23/25, Harley Saulmon 23/25, and Dylan Mohr 23/25.