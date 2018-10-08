The Memphis FFA Trap Team took third place at the Area Shoot held in Macon on September 25th, with a total of 40 teams competing.

Ten members of the Memphis FFA Trap Team traveled to Macon for the Area Competition. The event scoring takes the five best scores from each team’s 10 shooters. The Memphis FFA members that went to Area Shoot were Jared Dunn, Jake McDaniel, Brock Aylward, Eli Kigar, Dylan Mohr, Luke Triplett, Kale Creek, Kyle Childress, Parker Triplett and Kilee Bradley Robinson. Kilee was the lone female that qualified as the event didn’t feature a girls’ division this year. There were 20 schools that participated in Area contest, each sending two teams.

The top five members whose scores were taken at Area will travel to Districts for competition. Those members were Jake McDaniel, Brock Aylward, Dylan Mohr, Kale Creek and Eli Kigar. These members will be shooting at districts on October 6th.

The trap team will then be off until this spring, when members travel to the State Competition at Linn Creek.

Their scoring averages will begin again as practice resumes and should prove to be an exciting competition as all three teams were very competitive this year and their scores were all really close throughout the fall season.