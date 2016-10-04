The Memphis FFA Trap Team finished the regular season with a 2nd place performance at the Area Shoot and a 5th place showing at Districts.

48 Teams were in Lancaster at Boscos on September 27th for the Annual Area FFA Shoot. 240 FFA Shooters competed for our area with the top 7 teams advancing to districts. Memphis FFA came in 2nd behind Macon and were off to Prairie Grove near Columbia, MO. Jared Dunn shot a perfect 25/25 and stayed to compete in a shoot off with 4 other shooters from Macon and Shelby Counties. Jared shot a 24 placing him 2nd out of 240 shooters.

The top 5 shooters from our school and 21 other schools competed on October 1st for Districts. The Memphis shooters this week were Lane Mohr, Jared Dunn, Harley Saulmon, Chase Cook and Lane Pence. The team ended up beating everyone from its area and took 5th place overall. Mohr and Saulmon were the top shooters on Saturday with a 92/100 and 90/100. Great job team!

The team will be going to state in April of 2017 but, is done with their regular season. The team would like to invite everyone out to the Annual 4-H Fun Shoot on October 15th from 10-2 at Little Fox River Sporting Clays. They will have everything from .22 Rifle, 3D Archery, Trap and Sporting Clays and is open to all ages.