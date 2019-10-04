Aden Aldridge (Freshman) took top honors in FFA Area III Trap Shoot as the First Place Individual Overall. After a shoot-off, due to a tie score, to determine that title, Aldridge’s overall score for the day was 74/75.

The Memphis FFA Trap Shooting teams competed in an invitational trap meet at Bosco’s Gun Club in Lancaster on the very rainy morning of Saturday, September 21st. There were 26 Boys teams competing from 3 girls teams. Scotland County’s Girls Team took first place in the Girls Division with a score of 200/250, competing against 2 other girls teams. The Boys B Team finished in 5th place with a score of 215/250 while the Boys A Team finished 9th with a score of 206/250. Amongst the Memphis teams, Parker Triplett (Senior and Co-Captain) was the high scorer, finishing with 48/50.

Earlier that week, the teams traveled to Paris, MO. The Boys B Team placed 4th with a score of 200/250 and the Girls Team placed 2nd with a score of 161/250.

On September 24th all three teams traveled to the FFA Area III trap meet, again at Bosco’s Gun Club in Lancaster to compete. There were 20 teams competing. At the Area III shoot, all three of the Memphis teams shot. In order to qualify for District competition, the top individual shooters (male or female) from each school advance to District competition. The top 5 shooters from the Memphis FFA trap teams were Aden Aldridge (Freshman) scoring 49/50, Kilee Bradley-Robinson (Junior) with a score of 47/50, Parker Triplett (Senior) 46/50, Dylan Mohr (Junior) 45/50 and Kalissa Thomas (Senior) 44/50. This group of co-ed shooters took home the 3rd place Area III title and move on to District competition on Saturday, October 5th at the Prairie Grove Shotgun Sports near Columbia. Additionally, Aden Aldridge took top honors in Area III as the First Place Individual Overall. After a shoot-off, due to a tie score, to determine that title, Aldridge’s overall score for the day was 74/75.

Due to rain, the Annual FFA Alumni Shoot has been rescheduled and moved to the Little Fox River Sporting Clays (25577 County Road, 762, Memphis) north of Memphis this Sunday, October 6th. The Memphis FFA Trap Teams invite the public out to Little Fox River Sporting Clays as they host this annual fundraiser with a food stand as part of the fundraiser. Anyone is welcome to attend and shoot at the fundraiser. Please bring a lawn chair. Call Waltedda Blessing, Memphis FFA Chapter Advisor, for more information or to sponsor one of the FFA trap shooters at the Scotland County School District at 660-465-8531 or email at wblessing@scotland.k12.mo.us.