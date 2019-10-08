Memphis FFA members (L to R) Jenna Blessing, Anna Triplett, Owen Triplett, Kilee Bradley-Robinson, Morgan Blessing and Ethan Blessing brought home a 1st place finish from the recent John Woods Community College Livestock Judging Contest.

John Wood Community College recently held its 16th annual Ag Alumni Association Livestock Judging Invitational at the JWCC Agricultural Education Center, sponsored by ADM Animal Nutrition and Moorman’s ShowTec and hosted by JWCC Agriculture Alumni Association and Livestock Evaluation Club. Three hundred and fourteen students from 28 Illinois and Missouri high schools, FFA and 4-H clubs participated.

Schools included: AC Central, Brown County, Camp Point Central, Carrollton, Clinton, Farmington, Franklin, Griggsville-Perry, Illini West, Lincoln, Macomb, Nokomis, Payson-Seymour, Pittsfield, Pleasant Hill, Quincy, Southeastern, Taylorville, Triopia, Unity, Warsaw, West Central, West Prairie and Winchester in Illinois, and Scotland Co. and Troy in Missouri. Students from Adams County Beefers 4-H Club of Illinois and Moscow Mills 4H Club of Missouri also participated.

Livestock judging competitions help students learn to make decisions, strengthen and improve power of observation and apply scientific principles of animal growth and development. Evaluations included various species of cattle, pigs and sheep.

Scotland County won the varsity team division. Team members were Morgan Blessing, Jenna Blessing, Anna Triplett, and Kilee Bradley-Robinson. West Central finished second and Nokomis was third.

Ty Knodle of Nokomis claimed the individual top honors. Morgan Blessing of Scotland County finished second with teammate Anna Triplett in third.

Scotland County also claimed top honors in the swine judging and was second in goat/sheep judging.

The top beef judging team was from West Central, followed by teams from Franklin and Farmington.

SCR-I topped Taylorville and West Central in the swine judging and finished behind Franklin in the goat/sheep judging with Nokomis in third.

Blessing and Triplett finished one two in the swine judging in individual scores while Blessing also finished tops in the goat/sheet category. Knodle won the beef judging and was third in the swine judging.

Cattle for evaluation were provided by Jase Mixer, with Curl Creek Farms; Grant and Dennis Huber, with Huber Cattle Company; Jeff and Hannah Longlett; and Matt and Andrea Dearwester. Tori Woods, with Woods Wools provided sheep; Kaylee Harrison and Family provided ewes; Dane Gordley, with Gordley Farm provided goats. Pigs were provided by Jack DeOrnellas with Hog INC.