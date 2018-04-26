The Memphis FFA Chapter placed second in the livestock evaluation career development event at the 90th Missouri FFA Convention. There were 59 teams in the competition.

Memphis members include Morgan Blessing, Anna Triplett, Jenna Blessing and Parker Triplett. Individually, Morgan Blessing placed 8th, Anna Triplett placed 9th, Jenna Blessing placed 11th and Parker Triplett placed 45th out of 219 participants. The Memphis FFA advisor is Waltedda Blessing.

Participants in the contest evaluate beef, sheep and swine using performance records and physical appraisals. The team members present oral reasons to defend and explain their placing of three of six classes.

The Memphis soils judging team also participated at the state level placing 8th out of 48 teams. Memphis members included Luke Triplett, Brock Aylward, Jared Dunn and Jacob Kapfer.

Sponsored by University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, this CDE is one way the FFA prepares student members for career success. CDEs engage student learning and make a real connection to lifetime goals.

The Missouri FFA has 25,375 members representing 343 chapters. The national organization has more than 653,000 members representing 8,568 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.