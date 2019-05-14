Members of the Memphis FFA girls trap shooting team that finished in third place team in state were Avery Shultz, Katelyn Talbert, Katie Parsons, Kilee Bradley-Robinson, Calissa Thomas and Shelby Troutman.

The Memphis FFA trap shooting program traveled to the Linn Creek State FFA Trap Competition on Saturday, April 27th. The Memphis Girls’ Team took third out of 21 teams.

“Congratulations to our girls,” said team co-captain Jared Dunn. “They have done really well this year.”

Fellow co-captain Gabe Shultz ended up scoring 98/100 for the high scorer among the Memphis team’s 16 total participants.

Senior Katelyn Talbert connected on 90 of 100 shots to earn high score honors for the girls team.

The seven senior members of the 2018-19 Memphis FFA trap shooting teams were Gabe Shultz, Hunter Frederick, Jared Dunn, Katelyn Talbert, Kyle Childress, Luke Triplett and Jacob McDaniel.

Seven of the 10 participants for the three Memphis teams ended up with scores over 90 as the 2018-19 season came to an end. Shultz led the way with a 98/100. Seniors Luke Triplett and Jared Dunn scored 92/100 while Magnum Talbert scored 93/100. Katelyn Talbert scored 90/100 as did Parker Triplett and Jake McDaniel.

