The Memphis FFA Chapter has three trap shooting teams this year. A boys A-Team, B-Team and a Girls Team. Back Row (L to R) are Alex Long (Soph), Eli Kigar (Soph), Magnum Talbert (Junior), Dylan Mohr (Junior), Kale Creek (Soph); Middle Row (L to R) are William Montgomery (Soph), Hayden Long (Soph), Kadon Chabert (Junior), Hunter Cook (Soph), Aden Aldridge (Fresh), Aaron McDaniel (Fresh); Front Row (L to R) are Parker Triplett (Senior, Co-Captain), Brock Aylward (Senior, Co-Captain), Avery Shultz (Senior), Katie Campbell (Senior), Kilee Bradley-Robinson (Junior), Kalissa Thomas (Senior), Shelby Troutman (Senior) and Elsie Kigar (Fresh).

The Memphis FFA Chapter Trap Teams began the 2019 season at Bosco’s in Lancaster and Lake Show-Me in Memphis on September 7th taking three full teams to compete in the season-openers at both locations. Senior Brock Aylward, Co-Captain said, “This year we have a very young team. These underclassmen have been putting their time in at the range and it’s paying off. We have 11 returning members, of which six are seniors. Based on today’s scores, all of our Memphis teams have potential for a great season.”

At Bosco’s in Schuyler County, the Memphis FFA Girls Trap Team took first in their division and the A-Team Boys took second in their division (missing First by only 2 birds). When the teams moved on to Memphis that afternoon, the Girls Team took first in their division and the A-Team Boys took first place in their division with 222/250. The Girls team was first overall out of the 28 teams shooting in Memphis, with a score of 225/250. Novinger A-Team Boys took Second Place with 220/225 while the Clark County A-Team Boys took Third Place with 219/250.

Individually, Scotland County Girls Team shooters took home the trophies in the Girls Division from the Memphis shoot with Kilee Bradley-Robinson earning the First Place trophy, Shelby Troutman took home the Second Place trophy and Kalissa Thomas took home the Third Place trophy. In the Boys Division from the Memphis shoot, Dylan Bradley from Clark County took home the First Place trophy, Cole Carter from Novinger took home the Second Place trophy and Bradley Casebier from Lewis County took home the Third Place trophy.

A highlight for Senior Girls Team shooter, Katie Campbell, was her first ever 25/25 score at Bosco’s on the first round Saturday morning. Coach Dave Koch has each team member set an individual goal and a team goal at the beginning of the season. Katie Campbell’s individual goal was to hit 25/25 her senior year, something she had never done up until this point.

The Memphis FFA Team invites the public out to watch them shoot as they host the annual fundraiser Shoot-a-Thon on Sunday, September 22nd at the Lake Show-Me Trap Range beginning at 11 am and running all afternoon, with a food stand as part of the fundraiser. Please bring a lawn chair. Call Waltedda Blessing, Memphis FFA Chapter Advisor, for more information or to sponsor one of the FFA trap shooters at the Scotland County School District at 660-465-8531 or email at wblessing@scotland.k12.mo.us. Anyone is welcome to attend and shoot at the fundraiser on September 22nd and spectators are always invited to any of the teams’ shooting competitions.