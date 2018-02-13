The Memphis FFA Chapter will celebrate National FFA Week February 17-24, 2018. National FFA Week embraces more than 90 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 653,000 members with a passion for agriculture will participate in activities at local, state and national levels.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education.

The Memphis FFA Chapter will celebrate National FFA Week by participating in the following activities:

Saturday, February 17th – FFA Card Party, High School Commons 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 18th – Attend Bible Grove Christian Church

Monday, February 19th – No School

Tuesday, February 20th – No School

Wednesday, February 21st – Pajama Day

Thursday, February 22nd – Wear Official Dress Day

Friday, February 23rd – Truck and Tractor Day, Dress like a Farmer

Saturday, February 24th – Community Appreciation Breakfast, High School Ag Building, 7:00-9:00 a.m.

Today’s FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through agricultural education and hands-on learning, they are preparing for 255 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industries. National FFA Week is sponsored by Tractor Supply Company.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.