The Area III FFA Leadership Conference was held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 14th at the Schuyler County R-1 High School. Attending the conference from the Memphis FFA were 22 members and advisor Waltedda Blessing.

Approximately 530 members from the 23 chapters in Area Ill met to attend leadership, agriculture advocacy, and college recruitment sessions. Greenhands (first-year members) had their own sessions about the upcoming opportunities in FFA and mixers to meet other greenhands from around the area.

Other members who attended participated in sessions where they reviewed AG trivia, listened to representatives from Farm Bureau, and some even learned how to line dance. Members also heard a motivational speech from Area Ill State Vice President Natalie Ayers of Green City.

Those members who attended were (back row) Brock Aylward, Luke Triplett, Gabe Shultz, Lathe Bair, Calesse Bair, Micah Cooley, Nova Cline, Tala Saulmon, Hunter Fredrick, Adam Slayton, Parker Triplett, Kyle Aldridge, Kenny Niffen, Lane Pence, (front row) Lane Parsons, Avery Shultz, Sadie Davis, Shelby Troutman, McKaela Bradley, Katie Campbell, Katelyn Talbert, Jessica Huff and Advisor Waltedda Blessing.

Respectfully submitted by Kyle Aldridge, Chapter Reporter