Kids in Motion Dance Company from Raeann School of Dance in Keokuk, IA, came home from Davenport with some heavy metals. Over 500 entries competed in the Bravo National Dance & Talent Competition Friday through Sunday.

In the Petite Division coming home with Platinum, Highest adjudicated award was Brianna Bell performing a musical Theatre to Little Me. She also received 3rd Overall High Score,

Ciara Smith of Memphis received Elite High Gold for her tap solo to Rockin’ Robin.

Mia Fotjik with her Jazz solo to Bang a drum, Group Lyrical Sleepover won an Elite High Score and 4th overall High Score. Sleepover dancers are Fojtik, Smith, Aria Maestro, Mady Bolton, and Gracie Brotherton.

Saturday featured the Junior Division in solos. Receiving Elite High Golds were Lydia Young for her tap solo to Girl in the Mirror and Destiny Huffman for Tap Solo Great Balls of Fire. Young also received 4th overall High Score. Young received an Elite High Gold for her Hip Hop solo to TTYLXOX.

The Flintstones trio received a Judges Award for “Nothing can stop us”. Young received a Judges Award for “Light up the Stage.” Flintstone dancers are Brianna Bell, Skylar Currence and Destiny Huffman. Receiving Elite High Gold was Junior lyrical small group of Young, Huffman, Currence, Bell, Mazy Dodge of Memphis, Jade Aker, Bella Graham Brynna Hobson and Young performing Isabella.

Production Number Nightmare Before Christmas received an Elite High Score and a 1st Place Overall High Score.

Sunday competition brought in the Senior division dancers. Elite High Gold went to Schelby Annegers for her Contemporary solo to Lost Boy, Hannah Beekhuizen for her Hip Hop solo to I’m Better, Joey Young for his Tap Solo to That’s Life and Tap Solo One Dance performed by Annegers.

Senior Duets Skyfall received Elite High Gold performed by Young and Annegers. The Duet also received a High Gold for Duet Wild Youth.

Senior Trio Contemporary received Elite High Gold for their performance to Alive with Dancers Montanna Andrews, Addison Monroe and Beekhuizen.

Small Group Musical Theatre Bailo Como Yo dancers Young, Monroe, Beekhuizen, Andrews, Annegers, Maci Winters and Samantha Norman received a High Gold. Treat me Like your Money dancer Norman, Beekhuizen, Monroe and Andrews received Elite High Gold. Senior Soloist Samantha Norman brought home Elite High Gold for her Jazz solo to Handclap. Maci Winters received an Elite High Gold for her Lyrical solo to Dream. Production Number dancers are Adylee Brotherton, Gracie Brotherton, Chloe Smith of Memphis, Bolton, Maestro, Akers, Ciara Smith, Fotjik, Lydia Young, Bell, Hobson, Currence, Dodge, Graham, Huffman, Annegers, Joey Young, Samantha Norman, Winters, Andrews, Monroe and Beekhuizen.

This competition completes their competition season. Their next performance is over Memorial Day weekend and June 10 at the Keokuk Depot for Rocks the Art weekend.

Dancers are member of Kids in Motion Dance Performance and Competition Team. This is a nonprofit organization established in 1991.

Members have performed in many events; Relay for Life Labor Day Parade, 4th of July in Keokuk and Carthage, performed in five shows in Branson Missouri, Florida for the Disney Parade, Memorial Evergreens Fundraiser for Carthage Memorial Hospital to just name a few. They have done fundraisers for charitable events as well as those who just need a helping hand once in a while. Dancers are from Keokuk IA, Ft Madison IA, Kahoka MO, Memphis MO, Canton, MO, Wayland MO, Hamilton IL, Warsaw IL and Carthage IL. Raeann School of Dance has classes in Keokuk, Carthage IL and West Point IA.