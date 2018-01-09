The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, January 4, 2018 in Memphis City Hall. Mayor William Reckenberg called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Andrea Brassfield, Chris Feeney, and Lucas Remley; Alderman Tom Glass was absent. Others in attendance were: City Supt. Roy Monroe; Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander; City Marshal Bill Holland; citizen Laura Schenk; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve the minutes of the December 7, 2017 council meeting. Vote: Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Remley seconded to approve payment of the monthly bills as presented. Vote: Remley, Feeney, and Brassfield, all aye.

NEW BUSINESS

Municipal Advisory Services Agreement

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to postpone action on the Municipal Advisory Services Agreement from D.A. Davidson to the February 1, 2018 council meeting. Council would like to meet with a representative from D.A. Davidson regarding the agreement.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

City Supt. Monroe reported the crews have been cutting brush and are preparing to start trimming and cutting trees in the near future. Monroe also presented an estimated cost in the amount of $18,350.00 from Sparks Constructors to remove the ramp at the pool. No action was taken.

Utility Supt. Alexander reported a Fairbanks Morse representative will be here in the near future to look at our generators. Alexander stated the Midland GIS Mapping software offers support packages or an hourly rate. Alexander suggested the City utilize the hourly rate of $125 when support is needed. Alexander is also awaiting a bid proposal from Visu-Sewer. An inspection of the water plant was conducted by Department of Natural Resources at the end of December.

The Aldermen discussed with the Superintendents their desire to see a written list of projects and goals for the year with specific start dates and an approximate completion date.

City Clerk Newman requested a work session with the council to review the manuscript for the City Code recodification project and discuss a demolition program for the City. Council set Wednesday, January 17th at 4:00 p.m. for the work session.

ALDERMEN REPORTS

Aldermen Feeney requested council permission to have City Clerk Newman contact the insurance company, MoPERM, in regards to an unpaid claim for storage fees.

Alderman Feeney also discussed the City snow removal policy for the City square.

Alderman Remley reported on the proposed Missouri House Bill 1398 which would ban cities from enacting breed specific legislation.

ADJOURN

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Remley seconded to adjourn. Vote: Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.