The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Memphis City Hall. Mayor William Reckenberg called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Tom Glass, Chris Feeney, and Jenny Aldridge; Jobe Justice arrived at 6:40 p.m. Others in attendance were: City Administrator Allen Creek; Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander; City Marshal Jeremy Head; City Attorney Brett Bozarth; Brian Fifer, McClure Engineering; citizens Jim McClintic, Laura Schenk, Doug Lanphier, Joel Kapfer, Derek Ambrose, Austin Ambrose, Nate Sevier, Christian Bliefert, and Katie Harris; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

Local boy scouts were present to observe the council meeting as part of their badge requirements. Those attending were: Austin Ambrose, Nate Sevier, and Christian Bliefert. Leaders attending were: Joel Kapfer, Doug Lanphier, and Derek Ambrose.

Jim McClintic inquired as to who owns the J’s and Shopko parking lot as there are several holes that need to be filled. It was the general consensus that the parking lot was owned by the Shopko building owners.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Bill No. 19-15 – Wage Scale

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the first reading of Bill No. 19-15 – An Ordnance approving a revision to the wage scale. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the second reading of Bill No. 19-15. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 19-15 passed and becomes Ordinance No. 1131.

NEW BUSINESS

Water System Improvements Pay Request #2

Brian Fifer, McClure Engineering, presented Pay Request No. 2 in the amount of $56,373.95 from Keokuk Contractors. The Contractor has taken down the south basin, power washed the floor and walls, started to seal cracks in the south basin walls and have started epoxy injection. Some of the existing piping, troughs and mixing paddles have been demolished and removed. All of the defective concrete for the south basin has been removed. McClure Engineering has also submitted an invoice in the amount of $2,750.00. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve Pay Request #2 from Keokuk Contractors and Invoice No. 126592 from McClure Engineering. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 19-21 – Notice of Election

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the first and second readings of Bill No. 19-21 – Notice of Election. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve the second reading. Roll call vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 19-21 passed and becomes Ordinance No. 1137.

The terms of Aldermen Tom Glass and Chris Feeney and Mayor William Reckenberg will be up for election in April.

Bill No. 19-22 – Tolling Agreement

City Clerk Newman proceeded with the first and second reading of Bill No. 19-22 – An Ordinance approving a tolling agreement between the City of Memphis and Liberty Utilities. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Justice seconded to approve the first reading. Roll call vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Bill No. 19-22 passed and becomes Ordinance No. 1138.

Total Plan Solutions Health Insurance Renewal

The employees group health insurance renewal from Total Plan Solutions was presented for approval. The renewal indicated a 4.5% increase over the current year. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Justice seconded to approval the renewal rates. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Proposed Job Descriptions

Job descriptions were presented to the council for their consideration before formal adoption at the January 2020 council meeting.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

City Administrator Allen Creek reported 22 of the scheduled 28 manholes had been completed by Spectra-Tec with more being planned for next budget year. Visu-Sewer has had to delay their work in Memphis, but plan to be here after the first of the year. An 8” sewer line was run under Route MM by Willis Brothers in the past few weeks.

The east drain valve line at the pool is leaking. An estimate to repair the leak was received for $16,000, work guaranteed. The repair would require a section in the bottom of the pool to be cut out. Creek will gather more information on this project to bring back to the council.

City crews have been cutting and trimming trees. Insulation will be installed at the road and street shop in the near future. Plans are underway for improvements to the trap range including the installation of two water hydrants. Creek is getting estimates on the replacement of the ramp at the fire department building. An extension to October 31, 2020 has been requested for the Johnson Park grant project. Creek met with Jim Odom from MoPERM earlier in the week regarding risk management and safety programs. Creek will be implementing monthly safety trainings with all departments.

CPR and First Aid training will be given to city employees beginning on Monday at the hospital.

Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander reported the used transformer from Palmyra is still not in service. Alexander is working with the city electrical engineer to address the problems. Recent lead copper testing was done throughout the City with good test results being received. Alexander attended a MPUA quarterly meeting earlier in the day and is in the process of renewing discharge permits.

MAYOR’S REPORT

Mayor Reckenberg reminded everyone of the annual “Lighting of the Square” to take place on Friday evening, December 6th at 5:30 p.m.

ADJOURN

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Justice seconded to adjourn into closed session pursuant to RSMo. 610.021(1) – legal actions, causes of action or litigation. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Meeting adjourned into closed session at 7:31 p.m.

Council met with City Attorney Brett Bozarth.

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Justice seconded to adjourn from closed session. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Closed session adjourned at 8:10 p.m.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Justice seconded to adjourn. Vote: Glass, Justice, Feeney, and Aldridge, all aye.

Meeting adjourned at 8:10 p.m.