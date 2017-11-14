The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis City Hall. Mayor William Reckenberg called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Tom Glass, Andrea Brassfield, Chris Feeney, and Lucas Remley. Others in attendance were: City Supt. Roy Monroe; Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander; City Marshal Bill Holland; citizen Jim McClintic; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MINUTES

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the minutes of the October 5, 2017 and October 19, 2017 council meetings. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

PAYMENT OF BILLS

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve payment of the monthly bills. Vote: Brassfield, Glass, Remley, and Feeney, all aye. Council requested an inventory of tools and the review of purchasing policies.

CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

Jim McClintic praised the success of the recent demolition project by the City through a grant from CDBG. Council stated the City plans to implement a demolition program in the near future.

NEW BUSINESS

Request Bids

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to request bids for the Lake ShowMe Hay Ground contract and the Opening and Closing of Graves contract. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Remley, and Feeney, all aye. Bids will be opened at the December council meeting.

Liquor License Application – Keith’s Café

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve the liquor license application for Keith’s Café for the sale of malt liquor and light wines by the drink, excluding Sundays. Vote: Brassfield, Glass, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Bill No. 17-23 – Notice of Election

City Clerk Newman presented and read two times Bill No. 17-23 – Notice of Election. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to adopt Bill No. 17-23. Vote: Feeney, aye; Remley, aye; Brassfield, aye; and Glass, aye.

Bill No. 17-24 – Net Metering Ordinance

City Clerk Newman presented and read Bill No. 17-24 – Net Metering Ordinance. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to adopt Bill No. 17-24. Vote: Feeney, aye; Brassfield, aye; Glass, aye; and Remley, aye.

Memorandum of Understanding – Scotland County Hospital and City of Memphis

Mayor Reckenberg presented a Memorandum of Understanding between the Scotland County Hospital and the City of Memphis for the use of the Memphis Recreation Center at 446 E. Mety in the event of a disaster and/or pandemic emergency. The facility would be used as an extra space for a triage area. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve the Memorandum of Understanding. Vote: Feeney, Brassfield, Remley, and Glass, all aye.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

City Supt. Monroe asked council direction on the demolition of the property recently purchased by the City at 107 W. Jefferson. Monroe reported the contractor used for the demolition grant, Derrick Fee, quoted $3,000 to demolish and remove the structure, excluding the foundation. Monroe stated in 2013 the demolition costs of the house at 743 N. Clay by the City was $3,800. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve the quote from Derrick Fee for $3,000 for the demolition of 107 W. Jefferson. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Monroe presented information for the removal of several trees from the City rights-of-way and from utility lines.

Monroe also presented a Forestry Management Plan from Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The City can apply for approximately $50-$100 cost share for invasive species management practice and approximately $10 per acre for prescribed burning by November 17, 2017. Monroe stated the work would most likely be done in-house. Council unanimously agreed to apply for the cost share as long as the City was not obligated to use the funds.

Monroe also reported he was gathering information regarding the possible removal of the ramp at the swimming pool and costs for the installation of a lift. Monroe is also going to inquire about a removable ramp as well as the cost for a removable bulk-head. The costs for paving the parking lots at Johnson Park were also presented and reviewed. Monroe stated he could apply just oil to the parking lots for a much lesser cost. Monroe will gather prices and report back to the council.

Utility Supt. Alexander reported a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) low-to-moderate income (LMI) survey had been mailed out two times to a select number of citizens with approximately 60% of the needed 80% responding. Alexander stated he would like to send an employee out door to door to hopefully acquire the remaining surveys. If the low to moderate income of the City is 51% or more, then the City could be eligible for additional funding for water and sewer improvements from CDBG.

Alexander recommended the City offer $5,000 for the purchase of six used re-closures, eight controllers, and four batteries from Tri-County Electric. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve the recommendation to offer $5,000 for the re-closures, controllers, and batteries from Tri-County Electric. Vote: Feeney, Remley, Brassfield, and Glass, all aye.

Alexander and Monroe also reported they had met with a representative from Visu-sewer who is compiling an estimated cost for the inspection and repair of sewer lines in the City. If those problem areas can be identified and repaired the result would be less operating and treatment costs for the lagoon.

City Marshal Holland reported a new citizen has a border collie mix that has been diagnosed with an auto-immune disease and any vaccinations could be harmful to the dog. City Attorney Dave Peppard suggested the city council vote to waive the rabies vaccination requirement for the issuance of a dog tag. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to waive the requirement of a rabies vaccination for the issuance of a dog license based on the written representations from two veterinarians that the vaccination would be detrimental to the health of the dog. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

ALDERMEN REPORTS

Alderman Glass inquired about the status of a pickup for the cemetery crew as instructed by the council during the budget process. Monroe reported the meter reader truck will be utilized for the cemetery crew and the smaller 2007 Chevy pickup will be utilized by the meter reader.

Alderman Remley inquired on the status of the replacement of a transformer bank at Ferrellgas. Supt. Monroe stated the project is planned for next week.

Alderman Feeney requested a year-end review workshop meeting be scheduled with the council. A date of November 30th at 4:00 p.m. was set.

MAYOR’S REPORT

ADJOURN

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn into closed session pursuant to RSMo. 610-021(3) – hiring, firing, and disciplining of particular employees. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Meeting adjourned into closed session at 8:15 p.m.

Closed session

Council reviewed the wages of two employees and unanimously agreed to a wage adjustment for each based on the recommendations of Monroe and Alexander.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn from closed session. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Closed session adjourned at 9:30 p.m.

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to adjourn. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Meeting adjourned at 9:30 p.m.