The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis City Hall. Mayor William Reckenberg called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Tom Glass, Andrea Brassfield, Chris Feeney, and Lucas Remley. Others in attendance were: City Supt. Roy Monroe; Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander; citizens Laura Schenk and Katie Harris; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MINUTES

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve the minutes of the July 5th, July 12th, and July 25th council meetings. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

PAYMENT OF BILLS

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve payment of the monthly bills as presented. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Alderman Feeney asked about the progress of a tool inventory and purchasing policy as previously requested by the council. An inventory of tools in the electric department has been started, but no further progress has been made.

CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

Laura Schenk reminded everyone of the upcoming Antique Fair beginning August 22nd on the city square.

NEW BUSINESS

Review Depository Bids

One bid was received to provide depository and banking services for the City of Memphis. The Bank of Kirksville submitted a bid proposing a simple rate of 1.11% to be paid on all interest-bearing accounts for the City for a one or two-year period beginning September 1, 2018. A rate review may be done 30 days prior to the expiration of the first year if a two-year term is selected.

US Bank chose not to submit a formal proposal, but did send information regarding other products and services they offer.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to accept the bid from Bank of Kirksville for a two-year term beginning September 1, 2018. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Website Proposal – Britta Burrus Design

Britta Burrus Design had submitted a proposal to update the City’s website. Total cost of the proposal included the base design and programming, up to 5 pages, $2,950 and $1,500 for up to 10 additional pages. It was brought to the council’s attention that the City of Kirksville had sent an employee for website training and that might possibly be an option. Council would like to discuss the proposal with City Treasurer Michele Drummond and get her input before proceeding as well as review other sources for website design.

Uniform Clothing Allowance Policy

Alderman Brassfield suggested postponing adoption of the uniform clothing allowance policy until council meets to review the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning September 1st.

Proposed Airport Project – Reconstruct Runway 12-30

Airport Engineer Brian Garkie had requested council direction on applying for supplemental funding through FAA. Garkie proposed the City apply for funding for the reconstruction of runway 12-30 at an estimated cost of $2.9 million. Funding is at 100% federal funds with no local financial obligation.

Council agreed they were interested, but at this time are not ready to proceed with the application process. Alderman Glass reported information he had received from JViation a consulting firm specializing in airport construction projects.

Bill No. 18-05 – Conflict of Interest Ordinance

Bill No. 18-05 – Conflict of Interest Ordinance -was presented and read two times by City Clerk Newman. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to adopt Bill No. 18-05. Vote: Glass, aye; Brassfield, aye; Feeney, aye; and Remley, aye.

Bill No. 18-06 – Notice of Election

Bill No. 18-06 – Notice of Election – was presented and read two times by City Clerk Newman. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adopt Bill No. 18-06. Vote: Glass, aye; Brassfield, aye; Feeney, aye; and Remley, aye.

Bill No. 18-07 – Water Use Ordinance

Bill No. 18-07 – Water Use Ordinance – was presented and read two times by City Clerk Newman. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Remley seconded to adopt Bill No. 18-07. Vote: Glass, aye; Brassfield, aye; Feeney, aye; and Remley, aye.

Bill No. 18-08 – Water User Charge Ordinance

Bill No. 18-08 – Water User Charge Ordinance -was presented and read two times by City Clerk Newman. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to adopt Bill No. 18-08. Vote: Glass, aye; Brassfield, aye; Feeney, aye; and Remley, aye.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

Utility Supt. Alexander reported smoke testing will be taking place next week. Alexander has begun the MPUA peer review of the City’s utility accounts with retired consultant Paul Jensen and M&O is nearing completion of their solar installation.

ALDERMEN REPORTS

Alderman Remley requested information on educating the community on how to keep energy consumption at a minimum during peak times of the day. Remley suggested a flier be created with the information and mailed out to residents. Remley also requested information on city issued energy audits.

Alderman Remley requested Supt. Monroe speak with representatives from Missouri Department of Conservation and Department of Natural Resources regarding the Old Lake and the possibility of building cabins. Would there be any restraints to doing this? Remley would further like to review the possibility of making the Old Lake accessible to Lake ShowMe.

Before beginning renovation of the Gardner property next to City Hall, Alderman Remley suggested both the Gardner lot and City Hall be surveyed to confirm property lines. Alderman Remley moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to have both properties surveyed and proceed with the construction of a fence on the property line once the survey has been completed. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Supt. Monroe was instructed to speak with the County regarding hauling rock for the City in their off season.

Alderman Remley and Alderman Feeney both discussed the need to work together with the Mennonite community towards community development and building incentives.

MAYOR’S REPORT

At a recent meeting, council had discussed purchasing playground equipment for placement at Lake ShowMe and Mayor Reckenberg at that time had requested $15,000 be budgeted in the FY2018-2019 budget. Several sets were being watched on Ebay and Reckenberg reported an auction for two sets of equipment, purchased new approximately two years ago, had been reduced by $2,000 and was a substantial savings versus purchasing new equipment.

In order to take advantage of the substantial savings, Mayor Reckenberg received verbal authorization from two Aldermen to proceed with purchasing the two sets at a total cost of $13,000. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Remley seconded to authorize the purchase of the playground equipment in the amount of $13,000 with half the cost to be taken from the Lake Fund and the other half from the Park Fund. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Remley, and Feeney, all aye. The set for ages 5-12 years will be placed at Lake ShowMe and the set for ages 0-5 years will be placed at Johnson Park. Mayor Reckenberg and Supt. Monroe travelled to Texas earlier in the week to pick up the playground equipment.

ADJOURNMENT

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn into closed session pursuant to RSMo. 610.021(3) – hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of particular employees by a public governmental body. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Meeting adjourned into closed session at 8:30 p.m.

Council met with a candidate for the city administrator position.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Remley seconded to adjourn from closed session. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Remley, and Feeney, all aye.

Closed session adjourned at 10:00 p.m.

Council set a special meeting date for August 9th at 6:00 p.m. to begin reviewing the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning September 1st and to review personnel duties.

Alderman Brassfield moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Remley, and Feeney, all aye.

Meeting adjourned at 10:00 p.m.