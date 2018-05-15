Prairieland FS, Inc. is happy to announce the three winners in its Growing Our Future FFA Program. Claiming the first place prize of $5,000 for their FFA Chapter is V.I.T. FFA. Second place was awarded to Cuba FFA and they will receive $2,500 for their FFA Chapter. $1,000 and third place honors go to Memphis FFA. All winning FFA Chapters will also receive branded T-shirts for all members of their chapters to wear at various FFA functions.

The Growing Our Future FFA Program was established by Prairieland FS, Inc. as a way to enhance our community support in our trade territory. Prairieland FS, Inc. takes great pride in giving back to our local communities and felt with current economic downfalls and budget cuts that we needed to increase our giving to the FFA Chapters in our trade territory. These FFA members are the future employees, patrons and business owners of Prairieland FS, Inc. We feel it is our responsibility to enhance their learning experience, leadership skills, and opportunities so that they are prepared for the future.

“We have always taken great pride in supporting the communities we serve and the National FFA Organization is a great program for kids to learn valuable life skills. We want to ensure those opportunities stay available to our local schools and students,” said Keith Hufendick, Prairieland FS, Inc. CEO.

Each school had to submit an application and a proposal of what they would do with the funding. Proposals were open for their interpretation and could be anything from a PowerPoint to a music video. A panel of judges evaluated the applications and scored them based on the importance of need, relevance to agriculture education, benefit to the development of the FFA Chapter, impact on students and community, and the presentation elements. All three of the winners plan to use the money towards improving or rebuilding their greenhouses. Funds raised through selling plants grown in the greenhouses support the FFA chapters for other events throughout the year.

Dan Maggart, (Agronomic Services and Precision Department Manager for Prairieland FS, Inc.) who served on the judging panel stated, “It is most satisfying to see the next generation engaging in production agriculture and organizations that support these young entrepreneurs. Agriculture will only be as good as the people who can think about solutions, Farmer profitability and utilizing technology to bring innovation to the farm. “

Prairieland FS, Inc. was established in 2013 following the merger of Lincoln Land FS and Two Rivers FS. Now headquartered in Jacksonville, IL, Prairieland FS is located in 16 counties between Illinois and Missouri. The full service agricultural and energy supplier is dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for the profitability of their customers. Prairieland FS hires specialists in Agri-Finance, agronomy, petroleum, and propane. Growth in FS petroleum has led to numerous FAST STOP fueling and convenient store locations throughout Illinois and Missouri. In addition, FS trains staff in custom application, grain marketing, and precision farming technologies.

Prairieland FS is part of the GROWMARK System, a regional agricultural cooperative, serving members across North America.

For more information please contact: Nichole Licht, Agronomy Marketing and Communications Assistant at nlicht@prlfs.com or 217-291-1483.