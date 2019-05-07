Memphis residents will have the chance to donate food by leaving it for the mail carrier on Saturday, May 11, as part of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger event.

In cooperation with The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, mail carriers in Memphis will be collecting donations as they make their deliveries. Non-perishable food, as well as monetary donations, can be placed outside the morning of the event to be picked up. Monetary gifts may be mailed in, placed food bags or left in the mailbox.

All donations will be used locally, distributed to the pantries, soup kitchens and other partner agencies around Memphis.

Bags and envelopes will be delivered to homes during the week before the event, but residents may use other bags or boxes.

Last year, Scotland County residents donated 165 pounds of food and $3,842.

The items most needed are peanut butter, canned meat, canned fruit and vegetables, whole-grain cereal, rice, beans and boxed meal helpers. Please do not donate frozen, homemade or home-canned foods.

The Food Bank, a nonprofit organization fighting food insecurity in 32 counties across Central and Northeast Missouri, is able to purchase $210 worth of groceries with every $10 donation.