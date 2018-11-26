Once again the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce is set to light up the square. This annual kick off of the holiday season will be held this Friday evening November 23rd on the square in Memphis. At the time of the writing of this article it is planned for the West side of the square. There will be local entertainment, a soup supper in the Masonic lodge, with all proceeds going to the ShowMe Speedway in Downing, and Santa Claus is planning on attending the event along with Mrs. Claus. They will plan to have candy canes to sweeten the visit.

The MACC will be giving away a total of $900 in Memphis bucks. Memphis bucks can be spent like cash at any local MACC business. The Chamber currently has more than 60 area business members. Grand prize will be $250. There will be two $100 prizes, three $50 prizes, ten $20 prizes and ten $10 prizes. You must be present to win and only one prize per person. You can sign up at Chamber businesses or come early Friday and sign up in the Antique Fair building.

This event is scheduled to begin at dusk (approximately 5 p.m.) on November 23rd. The prize drawings will take place by 6 p.m.

“If you are in the area, plan to attend, this could certainly sweeten your finances in preparation of the season,” said chamber representative Yvonne Brown.

The Chamber is also planning several other holiday activities. The annual MACC Santa Day is planned for Saturday, December 15th with more details to come. The annual MACC Holiday Lighting Contest judging will be held around that time as well. Enter your home or a neighbor’s home in this contest. Entries can be made at the Memphis Democrat newspaper.

“Be sure to, add your name as the person who entered them and a phone number where the person entered can be contacted so that the judges can let them know any details,” said Brown.

The prizes for the lighting contest are: First place $200, Second place $150 and Third place is $80. There will also be a $20 prize for the person who entered the first place winner. Local business are judged separately and will receive a Gift Basket valued at $75.

“MACC would like to take this time to thank everyone who supports local businesses,” said Brown. “Without each of you, our businesses would not survive. Thank you.”