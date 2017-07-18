FAIRFIELD, IOWA – Memorial services for James David Hayes, 53, of Fairfield will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 20th at the Barker Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Larry Smith, pastor of the Downing Christian Church.

James David Hayes died Sunday, July 16, 2017 at his home in Fairfield.

Memorials are suggested to the family and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

He is the son of David and Bonnie Hayes of Memphis.

A complete obituary will appear in next week’s edition.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.