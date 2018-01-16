Memorial services for Garland “Stanley” Carter, 63, of Glenwood, MO, formerly of Scotland County, will be held Friday afternoon, January 19, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Pastor Sonny Smyser officiating.

Visitation will be from 1:00 until the time of service with Masonic rites provided by the Memphis Lodge #16 A. F. and A.M. being conducted at 1:30 p.m. at the chapel.

Stan Carter passed away Sunday morning, January 14, 2018 at the Schuyler County Care Center at Queen City, MO.

As per his wishes cremation rites were accorded and a private inurnment will be performed at a later date.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Schuyler County Nursing Home in care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.paynefunerachapel.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.

A complete obituary will be published next week.