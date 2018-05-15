Melvin Ray Rimer, age 79, of Edina, MO, passed away Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO

He was born April 23, 1939, in Quincy, IL the son of Ray William and Mary Elizabeth Fisher Rimer. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Sue Baker in 1960 and to this union three daughters were born, Melva Sue, Mary Lou and Melanie. In 1977 he was married to Bonnie Woods and to this union one son was born Melvin Lee. In 1984 Melvin was married to Sharleen Bryne.

Surviving are four children, Melva Sue (Dennis) Curtis of LaPlata, MO, Mary Lou (Tom) Scott of Jefferson City, MO, Melanie Kincaid of Edina, MO, and Melvin Lee (Sarah) Rimer of Edina, MO, seven grandchildren, Roland (Nicole) Lindsey, Erica (Guy) McLin, Mindy Lou (Cody) Doscher, John Raymond Kincaid III, Ian Kincaid, Jaxon Rimer and Avery Rimer, seven great-grandchildren, Matthew Lindsey, Lucy Lindsey, Cade Vilt, Emory Lindsey, Arden McLin, Zuri McLin, Knox Doscher and several cousins. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

Melvin attended schools in La Plata where he graduated from high school. Melvin lived and farmed in the La Plata area several years until moving south of Edina where he continued to farm. He lived for several years in Memphis, MO where he had a repair and wrecker service. He then moved west of Edina where he currently resided and farmed. Melvin spent over 40 years as an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed working, baling hay, tractor pulls, attending the state fair, the Ft. Madison Rodeo, watermelons, lemonade, fruit salad, John Deer Tractors and spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Beverly Peters will officiate the services. Burial will be in Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, MO. Musical selections will be Go Rest High On That Mountain, If Heaven Weren’t So Far Away and When I Get Where I’m Going.

Casket bearers will be Roland Lindsey, John Kincaid III, Ian Kincaid, Jaxon Rimer, Matthew Lindsey, Guy McLin and Cody Doscher. Honorary bearers will be Steve Applegate, Dickie Bowen, Don Troutman, Mike Peters, Lloyd McFee, Jimmy Woods and Larry Satrom.

Visitation will be held after 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018, with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Knox County Pioneer Rangers Saddle Club. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.

