Central Methodist University recently announced its Spring 2019 Dean’s List. This outstanding academic achievement is awarded only to students who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria, according to CMU Provost and Dean of the University Dr. Rita Gulstad.

Out of CMU’s nearly 5,000 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and College of Graduate and Extended Studies (CGES) students, 1,037 were named to the spring semester Dean’s List.

These students study at CMU’s main campus in Fayette, at a CMU center, or through CMU’s online programs.

Megan Holt of Rutledge, an elementary education major who studies at CMU’s main campus in Fayette, was named to the honor list.

