A local working group charged with identifying local priority resource concerns and providing input about program criteria to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will meet at 2 p.m. July 27th at The Edina USDA Service Center.

The working group is comprised primarily of representatives of various local, state and federal agencies with knowledge of natural resource concerns. Specifically, the group will help prioritize selection criteria for NRCS’ Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) applications in Knox, Scotland, Lewis and Clark counties. The meeting is open to the public and will include time for comments from residents of the represented counties. While final decisions will be made by NRCS leadership, local input is requested. Anyone needing accommodation to participate in this meeting should contact Ashley Johnson at the Edina Service Center seven days prior to the meeting.

For more information, contact Ashley Johnson at 660-3972223 or email ashley.johnson@mo.udsa.gov