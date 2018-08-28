Oh to be famous. The stars of the 2018 Scotland County Antique Fair drew dozens of paparazzi members to Memphis on Saturday as dozens and dozens of photographers line all four sides of the city square to snap photos of Jack and Fred.

The camera flashes did little to phase the pair of 2,000 pound oxen as they pulled an antique covered wagon in the parade for the first time in nearly four decades.

Dr. Larry Wiggins made the photo opportunity possible earlier this year when he purchased the oxen team in an effort to bring back a piece of the fair’s history for its 50th anniversary.

“Last year the Myers family donated their covered wagon to the Scotland County Historical Society, noting that it has been pulled by a team of oxen for several years at the start of the Antique Fair era,” said Wiggins.

That started Doc in pursuit of the possibility of securing an oxen team to fully restore the wagon’s Antique Fair display.

A call to a friend in Arkansas proved to have perfect timing.

“He told me it was a miracle,” Doc said. “What were the odds that a week before he had heard from an 86-year-old farmer who was looking to sell an oxen team that he no longer could care for.”

Wiggins forked over the $5,000 price tag for the two beast of burden, paying another $1,000 in transportation costs and nearly another $1,000 to a trained handler to assist locals in learning how to lead the oxen in the parade.

“Johnny Key has spent 110 months training the oxen when they were just 250 pounds,” explained Wiggins.

Key worked with locals Randy Woods, Frank Wineinger and Leon Trueblood on how to handle and drive the team, which now weighs over a combined two tons.

“Those guys worked tirelessly to get ready for the parade,” said Wiggins. “They are at my office every morning and every evening to feed and water the oxen,” he said. “Every day they would walk them and hook them to a sled to practice driving.”

The hard work paid off, as the debut of Jack and Fred at the 2018 Antique Fair went flawlessly.

“It was a huge success,” said Wiggins. “I could not be more proud. You would not believe the number of people who have been in my office since the parade, bringing me in compliments and copies of pictures.”

The duo’s popularity has not been limited to the parade. Wiggins estimated that as many as 500 visitors have stopped at his veterinary clinic on the north edge of Memphis to view the animals.

After owning the animals for just a month, Doc already has several stories about their gentle demeanor and willingness to allow guests close-up photo opportunities.

Jack is the largest of the two oxen, which are cross between African Watusi and Brangus cattle. He outweighs Fred by more than 100 pounds at 2,050 lbs to 1,910 lbs. They both are 14-years-old, hoping to avoid any midlife crisis, as Wiggins explained their life expectancies are generally 25 years.

Wiggins said the oxen calling cards, their large horns, are more than just decorations.

“They never dehorn them in Africa because they serve as natural radiators, as the animal’s blood flows through the extremes, allowing it to be cooled,” he said. “If you ever feel the base of the horns, they are always very warm.”

If you missed Fred and Jack on Saturday, they’ll be in action at the upcoming Edina Corn Fest and possibly the Kahoka Old Settlers event.

“We’ve had a lot of requests to put them in area parades and events,” said Wiggins. “We’ll do what we can, but it gets pretty expensive to haul them around along with the entire crew it takes to put it all together each outing.”

Sounds like the demands of stardom have just begun for Fred, Jack and their entourage.