Grant funds helped create new archery range at Memphis Reservoir.

A partnership between the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the City of Memphis has brought a new archery range to northeast Missouri. MDC invites media and members of the public to a free ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility on Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m. The new archery range is located at the Old City Lake in Memphis, just south of the Scotland County Fairgrounds. Attendees may bring their bows and try out the new targets at the conclusion of the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new archery range offers static targets at several distances, with concrete paths, a parking lot, and a shelter. The range will be open to the public from sunrise to sunset, seven days per week, except when reserved by MDC or other nonprofit organizations for programs and events.

“We have been working with the City of Memphis for many years and they are always dedicated to providing outdoor opportunities for their citizens,” said MDC Outdoor Skills Specialist Rob Garver. “This is yet another example of the city’s commitment to conservation and getting people outdoors.”

MDC currently manages rifle and shotgun shooting ranges, as well as the fishery at Lake Show-Me, just west of Memphis. MDC grant funds helped the City of Memphis pay for the development of the new archery range at the east end of the Memphis Reservoir.

Find more information about MDC shooting ranges at mdc.mo.gov/shootingranges.