Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 185,066 deer during the November portion of fall firearms deer season, Nov. 12-22. Of the 185,066 deer harvested, 95,383 were antlered bucks, 18,889 were button bucks, and 70,794 were does. Top harvest counties were Howell with 3,910 deer checked, Franklin with 3,738, and Texas with 3,562.

Scotland County hunters checked in 897 antlered bucks, 173 button bucks and 632 does for a total of 1,702 deer. Schuyler County bagged 1,156 deer while Knox County topped out at 1,649 deer and Clark County checked in 1,539 deer.

Last year, Missouri hunters checked 186,542 deer during the 2015 November portion of firearms deer season with 90,094 being antlered bucks, 20,911 being button bucks, and 75,537 being does.

MDC reported three firearms-related hunting incidents during the fall firearms November portion. Two of the three incidents involved self-inflicted firearm wounds and occurred in Barry and Camden counties. The third involved one hunter in a party in Grundy County wounding another while shooting at a deer.

Deer hunting in Missouri continues with archery deer hunting from Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, firearms late youth portion Nov. 25-27, firearms antlerless portion Dec. 2-4, and firearms alternative methods portion Dec. 24 through Jan. 3.

2,944 Deer Checked in During Late Youth Season

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that young deer hunters ages 6 through 15 checked 2,944 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of this year’s deer hunting season, Nov. 25-27. Of the 2,944 deer harvested, 1,149 were antlered bucks, 426 were button bucks, and 1,369 were does. Top harvest counties were Pike with 70 deer checked, Howell with 55, and Lincoln and Osage with 52 each.

Scotland County youth hunters checked in 26 deer, including 11 antlered bucks. The total was 16 deer in Schuyler County, with Knox County youth harvesting 28 deer and Clark County kids getting 23 deer.

Last year’s late youth portion harvest total was 2,353 with 664 being antlered bucks, 376 button bucks, and 1,313 does.