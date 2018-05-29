The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has entered an agreement with the City of Memphis to help fund the development of a new archery range at the Memphis Reservoir.

MDC currently manages rifle and shotgun shooting ranges, as well as the fishery at Lake Show-Me, just west of Memphis. The new agreement allows the city to utilize $10,465 of MDC grant funds for the development of a new archery range at the east end of the Memphis Reservoir, also known as the Old Lake.

The new archery range will include static targets at several distances, with concrete paths, a parking lot, and a shelter. The range will be open to the public from sunrise to sunset, seven days per week, except when reserved by MDC or other nonprofit organizations for programs and events.

“This agreement will further build the partnership, and allow for yet another outdoor opportunity for individuals and groups in the community,” said MDC Outdoor Skills Specialist Rob Garver. “Archery is a life sport and I hope this addition allows for more individuals of all ages to become more active in the outdoors.”

The City of Memphis is scheduled to start construction late this summer and has set a tentative opening date of September 1, 2018.

Find more information about MDC shooting ranges at mdc.mo.gov/shootingranges.