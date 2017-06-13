The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids and their families to a free fishing program in Kirksville June 25. The event will run from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the MDC Northeast Region Office, 3500 South Baltimore Road.

This free fishing program is free and open to all ages. Registered participants will have access to a limited supply of loaner fishing equipment to help generate awareness of MDC’s Rod and Reel Loaner Program.

Lack of equipment can prevent people from fishing, and some people may be reluctant to purchase equipment prior to a first fishing experience. MDC administers the Rod and Reel Loaner Program in conjunction with local libraries, Missouri State Parks, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in northeast Missouri, to help introduce Missourians to the joys of fishing.

MDC works with the Adair County Public Library in Kirksville to distribute loaner fishing equipment, and more information about how to access the loaner equipment will be presented at the event on June 25.

Participants must preregister at the Adair County Public Library, 1 Library Lane in Kirksville, or by calling the library at (660) 665-6038.

Other locations participating in the MDC Rod and Reel Loaner Program in northeast Missouri include:

Thousand Hills State Park

Long Branch State Park

Battle of Athens State Park

Mark Twain Lake State Park

Wakonda Lake State Park

M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitors Center at Mark Twain Lake

For more information on Discover Nature Fishing and the Rod and Reel Loaner Program, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4y.