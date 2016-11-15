On November 5th and 6th there was a gathering of the top 125 kayak bass tournament anglers in the country. This took place at Lake Fork in Texas.

Ken McVeigh, formerly of Memphis had earned invitations through both the Midwest Kayak fishing series and the Great Plains Kayak Fishing series. The top five qualifiers of a series earned a spot to the coveted National “Yak-4-It Tournament of Champions”.

Armed with special identification items, a certified measuring board and a digital camera, anglers headed to the water with their kayaks to begin fishing at 7:15 a.m. Fishing proved to be tough as anglers came in to present their catch for measuring review. Only 81 of the 125 anglers caught fish of the 14” or larger required size.

McVeigh submitted two fish totaling 39.5 inches, one of which ended up being the Gander Mountain Big Bass of the day at 24.5 inches and approximately eight lbs.

Day two proved to be even harder with only 48 anglers submitting qualified fish. McVeigh submitted 4 solid fish including another big fish at 21.75 inches, weighing nearly 7 lbs. for a two day total of 111 inches. He only had six fish of a ten fish tournament.

McVeigh’s position of biggest bass was beaten on day 2 when professional angler Bo Reed landed a 25.5 inch, 13.5 pound giant as the anglers were loading up for check in, at the last few minutes of tournament fishing time.

Over $40,000 in cash and prizes were awarded to the top 18 places and an invitation to the Hobie Fishing World Championship event for the first place winner.

When the dust settled and the judging was over, McVeigh had placed 15th of the top 18 anglers in the Tournament of Champions.