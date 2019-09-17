Bob Hunolt receives the Missouri Century Farm sign from the MU Extension office for the McPherson/Hunolt property.

Robert and Dorothy Hunolt and John and Kathie McPherson, of Rutledge, were recently awarded recognition of their Missouri Century Farm. Their farm was originally purchased in 1907.

Robert Hunolt applied for the Century Farm program through the University of Missouri Extension in April 2019. The sign was presented to him by Lisa Doster, County Engagement Specialist in Community Economic Development.

Please contact the Scotland County Extension office at 660-465-7255 with questions regarding the Missouri Century Farm program.

Long-term owners of Missouri farms are proud of their family accomplishments. This was evident during the Centennial Farm program held in Missouri during the American Revolution Bicentennial Year of 1976. In that popular program, 2,850 Missouri farm owners in 105 of Missouri’s 114 counties were recognized as owning a “Centennial Farm”.

Interest in the program continued after 1976. Several Missouri farm owners asked about having their farms recognized, so the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and University of Missouri Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the “Century Farm” program. During this update, 1,080 additional Missouri farms were recognized.

Long-term family farm owners who were not able to take part in the 1976 or 1986 events still wanted recognition, so the College and MU Extension planned for annual updates. Since 1987, an additional 5,504 farms have been recognized. In 2008, Missouri Farm Bureau became a program co-sponsor.