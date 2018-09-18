After allowing double digit runs in three straight loses to open the season, Scotland County turned things around on Thursday night in Memphis, blanking Harrisburg 4-0 in the team’s home opener.

Kaitlyn McMinn tossed a three-hit shutout and was backed up by solid defensive play as SCR-I evened its conference record at 1-1 with the win over the Bulldogs.

Harrisburg started the game with a leadoff single but catcher Katie Feeney erased the scoring threat, gunning down the runner trying to steal second. Kaylyn Anders then made a sliding grabbing in left field to end the inning.

The junior led off the SCR-I half of the inning with a triple and scored on an RBI groundout by Hannah Feeney to put SCR-I on top 1-0.

McMinn walked the first two batters to start the second but came back with a pair of strike outs to end the threat.

Morgan Blessing led off the bottom of the third inning with a base hit. She stole second base and then came into score on a sacrifice fly by Hannah Feeney to push the lead to 2-0.

McMinn worked around the lone SCR-I error of the night in the top of the fourth, stranding a pair of Harrisburg runners with a key strikeout after Abby Blessing had made a diving catch in right field to rob Harrisburg of a hit.

SCR-I loaded the bases in the fifth with no outs but failed to score.

Madie Bondurant singled to start the bottom of the sixth and scored on a base hit by Khloe Hamlin. SCR-I went on to load the bases and plated another run when Morgan Blessing reached on an error.

McMinn retired the final eight batters in order to nail down the win. She limited Harrisburg to three hits and three walks while striking out five in seven innings of work.

Scotland County improved to 1-3 on the year and 1-1 in the L&C.