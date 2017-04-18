Justin McKee scattered three hits over five innings en route to a shutout victory in his starting debut for the Scotland County baseball team, which blanked North Shelby 17-0 on April 11th in Shelbyville.

SCR-I jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. Gage Dodge led off with a double. Aaron Buford singled and Will Fromm was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Lane Pence who delivered a two-run double. Parker Triplett added an RBI single and pinch runner Jacob Buford scored on an error to put the Tigers on top 4-0.

That was more than enough offense for McKee, who limited North Shelby’s scoring opportunities. He pitched out a jam in the second inning after hitting a batter and giving up a base hit.

The Tigers plated four runs in the third before adding another four spot to the scoreboard in the fourth.

McKee led off the third inning with a base on balls. After a walk to Elijah Cooley, Aaron Blessing plated both runs with a base hit. Buford and Fromm added RBI singles to make the score 8-0.

The fourth inning started the same as McKee walked. Parker Triplett plated courtesy runner Anthony Whitaker with an RBI single. After a base hit Cooley, Blessing added another two-run single and Buford had another RBI hit to extend the lead to 12-0.

McKee again led off the fifth inning and singled to start another rally. A base hit by Triplett and a walk to Cooley loaded the bases. Dodge plated two runs with a base hit. Fromm, McKee and Pence worked bases-loaded walks to force in the final three runs.

McKee scattered three hits over five innings and worked around some control problems in his first start of the year. He shutout the Raiders over five innings, striking out five while walking two and hitting three batters.

Buford was a perfect 5-5 at the plate with two RBI s and two runs scored. Triplett was 3-5 with a pair of RBIs in his first varsity start. Blessing went 2-4 with four RBIs.

The Tigers improved to 7-0 with the victory.