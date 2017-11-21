Two local students are among the members of the prospective Culver-Stockton’s fall 2018 incoming class set to head to Canton next August.

Meghan McKee and Lydia Hunt of Memphis have been accepted by Culver-Stockton College, for entry into the four-year residential institution, which is affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC specializes in experiential education and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12/3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into two terms, a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

The C-SC Wildcats are members of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).