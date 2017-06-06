Columbia, MO – McKaela Shae Bradley, a graduating senior at Scotland County R-1 High School, has won a $2,000.00 MFA Foundation scholarship. The scholarship was awarded at the school’s Awards Assembly.

McKaela Bradley is the child of Tonya and JJ Fleshner. McKaela plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO.

The scholarship was sponsored by MFA Agri Services, Memphis, MO. It is one of approximately 340 scholarships presented this year by MFA Incorporated, MFA Oil Company, and their affiliates.