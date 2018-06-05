The officers and members of Adair Lodge #366 Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of Missouri, located in Kirksville, are proud to announce the awarding of the 2018 Dale C. Motter Scholarship.

The Dale C. Motter Scholarship is a one time, $1.000.00 award to a graduating Senior student from a High School in Adair County, Missouri that will be enrolled as a full time student (taking at least 12 hours credit per semester or term leading to a degree) at an accredited college or university located in the United States.

Applications were received from 15 eligible students. The selection process was very competitive. All applicants should be proud of themselves and the selection committee would also like to congratulate them on their achievements.

The 2018 Dale C. Motter Scholarship has been awarded to Megan McHenry of Brashear, a student of Brashear High School. Ms. McHenry plans to attend Truman State University in Kirksville in the fall. Megan is the daughter of Jeff McHenry and Janice Clarkson.

This scholarship was started to honor Dale C. Motter, a lifelong Adair County Resident, 60 plus year member of Adair Lodge #366, and Grand Master (state president) of the Grand Lodge of Missouri in 1994.

Freemasons (also known as Masons) is a global fraternal organization that promotes fellowship among its members, charity to mankind and encourages its members to live upright and moral lives. The Grand Lodge of Missouri was founded in 1821 and has approximately 34,000 members. Adair Lodge #366 was founded in Kirksville in 1881.